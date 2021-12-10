(WAND) - Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to Friday night severe weather.
This comes after a confirmed large, extremely dangerous tornado was spotted over Cowden, or 11 miles southwest of Shelbyville, in Shelby County just after 9:30 p.m. Friday. Other severe storms have been moving through central Illinois, with tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings active at 10 p.m.
Ameren said the center will be staffed around-the-clock for coordinating service restoration, logistical support and communication. Officials said they are following a well-defined storm management plan to assess damage and restore power to customers. Support resources are being mobilized and workers are being moved to impacted areas.
Customers are urged to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting downed lines to Ameren Illinois.
Ameren also provided the following information late Friday:
- Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren Illinois.
- Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.
- Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.
- Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.
To keep people from coming into contact with downed wires, Ameren is sending employees trained as wire watches to areas with downed power lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.