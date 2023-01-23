CLINTON, ILL. (WAND)- Many Ameren customers are experiencing sticker shock after seeing their monthly bill. Katlin Coakley, a local Ameren customer, could not believe her bill doubled.
"How does that even happen? How does it go from $170 a month to $344 when people aren't home," asked Coakley.
Ameren first notified customers in April and again in November of 2022 to expect an increase in energy prices. Months later, customers are not seeing any relief.
Tucker Kennedy, Communications Director for Ameren Illinois, explained where the increase came from.
"The principle reason that our customers continue to experience higher energy bills is because of the high cost of energy supply. The electricity and natural gas commodity itself, those prices have increase significantly," said Kennedy.
Ameren does not have control over energy prices. Kennedy told WAND they're more of a delivery man for electricity; Ameren does not produce any form of energy for customers, they just deliver it from another party.
"We know that these costs, that these high supply costs they're not caused by us. Ameren of Illinois is a delivery only utility. Meaning, we do not generate a single kilowatt of energy and a lot of people don't know that," explained Kennedy.
However, customers might begin to see some relief in the coming months. Kennedy said the price of natural gas has started to slowly decrease. Many families are hoping that translates to lower power bills.
Ameren has several ways for people to lower their monthly bill. Customers automatically qualify for a Google Nest Thermostat. Smart thermostats help moderate usage, predict when you're using electricity and save up to 12% on monthly bills. This offer is available until the end of January 2023. To find more ways to save, visit here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
