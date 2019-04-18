(WAND) - Ameren Illinois customers will be seeing lower electric bills next year under a plan filed Thursday with the Illinois Commerce Commission.
A $7.22 million decrease will lower monthly electric bills for the typical residential customer by about $1.13 a month.
This is the sixth decrease in Ameren Illinois electric delivery rates since the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act passed in Illinois in 2011.
Ameren said customers have saved about $45 million every year through avoided outages and increased service reliability.