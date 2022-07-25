DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Power went out for 1,400 customers on the city's northwest side Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into an Ameren utility pole.
According to Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch, the crash happened on West Mound Road at about 8:08 a.m. The top and bottom of the pole were damaged and its crossarms, which are used to hold up power lines, will need to be replaced.
The affected homes are located off of West Mound near the Macon County Fairgrounds. Ameren Illinois' outage map also shows that there are 46 homes off of East Mound Road without power.
Bretsch said Ameren expects power to be restored in the area by 12:30 p.m. Monday. Drivers in the area are asked to be mindful of Ameren crews as they work to resolve the outage.
