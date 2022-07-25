Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.