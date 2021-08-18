SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois gave a $10,000 grant to the Springfield Urban League, with funds intended to help students pay for college.
Funding from the grant will help pay for scholarship awards for Project College Ready. Money will go to 15 income-eligible applicants in amounts of $1,000 each for a total of $15,000. Applicants are high school students pushing toward a higher education.
Project College Ready prepares students for critical transitions from high school to college and/or professional work, a press release from Ameren said. It consists of three components: academic development, social and emotional development, and cultural and global awareness.
"We want to make sure students are prepared for the next step in their academic career," said Ashley Moore, director of education and school aged youth programs for the Springfield Urban League. "With the help of Ameren Illinois, we are able to not only do that, but also provide financial help to students pursuing higher education."
Grant funds are available through Ameren Cares, which connects Ameren with communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering.
"It's important for young students to have access to programs to further their education, that's why organizations such as the Springfield Urban League are important," said Brian Leonard, senior director of government relations for Ameren Illinois. "We want to help students who are pursuing higher education obtain the funds needed to achieve their goals because at Ameren Illinois, we believe every young student should have access to higher education if it is something they want to pursue."
