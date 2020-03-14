ILLINOIS (WAND) - Ameren Illinois announced it's plan to help customers who may experience hardship due to COVID-19.
In response to the economic hardships that residential and business customers may experience, starting Saturday, Ameren Illinois will suspend service disconnections and forgive late payment fees through at least May 1.
“The COVID-19 pandemic may result in lost income for some of our customers, particularly the most vulnerable. We want all our customers to have peace of mind that they will have energy service as we navigate through this unprecedented situation,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.
Customers needing assistance with their bills should reach out to Ameren Illinois customer care team.