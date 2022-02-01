(WAND) - Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Tuesday morning in preparation of the winter storm which is forecasted to dump snow and ice across the Ameren Illinois service territory.
The EOC is staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization, and communication.
George Justice, vice president of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois, said ice and wind are the most hazardous and frequent causes of winter power outages.
“Ice storms are particularly challenging from a power restoration perspective," Justice said. "Significant ice build-up combined with below freezing temperatures and strong winds can wreak havoc on our power lines, transformers and other equipment. Ice accretion of more than a quarter inch is our main concern because that's when we see tree limbs snap and fall into our equipment."
Activation of the EOC is the first step the company takes to begin coordinating movement of personnel, supplies, and storm restoration equipment in the areas where damage is expected.
Storm Trailers will be pre-staged in areas that are predicted to be at the highest risk for weather-related power outages.
Ameren follows a storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
- Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app.
