COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois has provided over $29 million to 26,000 families to help significantly reduce or eliminate past due utility bills and avoid service disconnections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A one-time credit has been applied toward utility bills with balances up to $5,000, households slated for service disconnection, and customers who had received state energy assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
“We understand many customers have experienced very difficult circumstances and economic hardship brought on by the pandemic,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman, and President, Ameren Illinois. “We wanted to make sure as many customers as possible that met the state’s criteria received assistance.”
Customers received the credit as of May 2.
Funding was made possible by the pandemic customer service program, the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program.
Ameren Illinois also collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to distribute the credits.
Program funds have since been exhausted. However, customers still needing assistance paying their utility bills are encouraged to call Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000 to discuss options such as deferred payment arrangements or point customers to community assistance agencies who can determine eligibility for further assistance.
