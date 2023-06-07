DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) –Decatur and surrounding Macon County communities will be the beneficiaries of an $18 million investment Ameren Illinois is making to modernize its natural gas energy delivery infrastructure.
According to Ameren Illinois, approximately 32 contractors started construction to upgrade an eight-mile stretch of natural gas transmission pipeline in Decatur this week at the following locations:
- East Faries Parkway, near Archer Daniels Midland Company, to 27th Street – crews are upgrading two miles of 1950s-era pipeline with modern 12-inch steel pipeline.
- 27th Street to North MacArthur Road – crews will reduce the downstream pressure of an additional six-mile stretch of 10-inch pipeline from 27th Street to North MacArthur Road as well as add a new regulator station. Once all work is completed and in-service by late October, it will strengthen the integrity and reliability of the company's natural gas system and support economic development in the area.
"We have made significant progress in the last several years strengthening the integrity and reducing the emissions of our natural gas infrastructure across our Ameren Illinois service territory," said Eric Kozak, vice president of Natural Gas Operations and Distribution, Ameren Illinois. "As we look to the future, we are building a robust energy delivery system that meets the needs of our customers in Decatur and Macon County and throughout our service territory."
Ameren Illinois is asking motorists driving in and around the route to be mindful of the trucks moving and employees in the work zone.
"We need everyone's help when it comes to work zone safety in these neighborhoods and on every route where workers are present," said Karen Boulanger, director of Safety, Ameren Illinois. "The signs and cones create their protected work area. Please slow down as you drive on these local streets and pay attention. Our co-workers and contractors want to return home safely at the end of the day."
Under Ameren Illinois' natural gas modernization program, the company has replaced more than 400 miles of mechanically coupled steel pipeline, 150 miles of high-pressure steel pipes, and more than 70 natural gas regulator stations over the last seven years.
