DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — To stay cool and safe this summer, Ameren Illinois has donated 100 units to Empowerment Opportunity Center in Decatur to be distributed to vulnerable community members.
"We want to give back to our customers and we want to make sure they have a cool summer," said Abby Helm, Community Relations Coordinator for Ameren Illinois.
The energy-efficient window units are an effort to keep families and low-income residents safe this summer.
"It's not about keeping people cool and comfortable, it's about keeping them safe and healthy," said Karla Jordan, Energy Services Director of Empowerment Opportunity Center.
The Empowerment Opportunity Center said it went through a vetting process to make sure the units are installed in the client's homes that are in dire need of them.
Since 2013, Ameren Illinois has donated more than 3,000 air conditioners to residents across its service territory.
For more information about Energy Assistance, click here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.