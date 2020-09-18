DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois is adding new equipment and expanding the footprint of its County Highway 20 Substation to enhance energy reliability and resiliency for customers in Forsyth and surrounding communities.
The County Highway 20 Substation serves more than 2,500 customers.
Work started in April to add new large-scale circuit breakers inside the substation.
Circuit breakers within the substation allow Ameren Illinois to safely deliver electricity to customers and in the event of an outage, the company is able to re-route power from other sources within the substation while linemen and substation crews safely make repairs.
"This $7.5 million project is another key step in our long-range plans to construct a more robust electric grid to meet our customers growing needs,” said Brian Brackney, Electric Operations Director for Ameren Illinois. “We're excited to bring these enhancements to our customers in Macon County."
