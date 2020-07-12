CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Late-night storms hit central Illinois hard Saturday, causing many to lose power.
Ameren Illinois said crews are continuing to make progress as more than 770 field personnel make repairs across central Illinois.
The company estimates that power will be restored to customers in Champaign, Gilman and Fisher by 8 p.m. Sunday. It expects a majority of customers' power in Pekin and Roanoke will be restored by 9 p.m.
Ameren said due to extensive damage in Chenoa, Gridley and Flanagan, customers will have power restored Monday at noon. Finally Decatur and Peoria customers should anticipate restored power by 3 p.m. Monday.
