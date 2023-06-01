DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Last year with the help of Blackwood Solutions, Ameren Illinois recycled nearly 750 tons of old and damaged wooden utility poles.
It was an initiative that started last year. The utility company works with Blackwood Solutions, a recycling company that specializes in repurposing or recycling old or broken power poles for fencing, landscaping, or building materials.
"They could be going to church organizations, park districts, and farmers for fence posts, but ultimately they aren't going into the landfill," said Kyle Maxwell, superintendent of Electric Operations, for Ameren Illinois.
Maxwell said before the recycling initiative, Ameren Illinois placed its wood waste into dumpsters, which were hauled away to a landfill.
Ameren Illinois installs about 12,000 poles per year. The average lifespan of a utility pole is 40-50 years, but severe weather and car crashes can cause their lifespan to shorten.
"Ameren Illinois is very conscious of the environment," said Maxwell. "And this is a step in the right direction."
In addition to recycling wood power poles, Ameren Illinois said it also recycles wood reels, pallets, and crates.
In September 2022, WAND News shared another Ameren Illinois power pole recycling program at Warbler Ridge Conservation Area. This program uses power poles as bat roosting pods.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.