DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois is modernizing the local electric grid in Macon County.
Beginning in early March, Ameren Illinois contractors will replace more than 80 poles and power lines on the east side of the railroad tracks that run parallel to Illinois Route 48.
The nearly 4.5-mile route connects from Ameren Illinois' Oreana Substation between Decatur and Oreana to its Argenta Substation on the north side of Argenta.
The crews will be installing T-2 power lines along the route. T-2 lines consist of two different wires twisted together to make one, stronger power line that Ameren said is better able to withstand high winds and can help reduce ice accumulation on the overhead grid.
Crews will also storm harden the corridor by placing composite poles along the project route.
About every fifth pole will be made of composite fiberglass, which is able to better withstand high winds during storms.
The plan also calls for the removal of all the vintage steel towers, which were constructed around 1930.
The $3.2 million project is scheduled to be finished in early November.
"This upgrade is part of our overall statewide plan to build a cleaner, greener, more resilient grid," said Brian Brackney, Director North Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "With these enhancements, Ameren Illinois is taking proactive steps to meet today's demand for reliable energy while preparing the grid for the future. We're excited to bring these enhancements to our customers in Macon County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.