(WAND) - Ameren Illinois is accepting applications from small businesses to use grant money to help pay their electric bills.
As part of the company's COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, Ameren Illinois is helping small businesses that are having difficulty paying their energy bills.
Now through June 30, qualifying customers can apply for a one-time grant, up to $500, to be applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account.
Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted.
Here is the criteria:
- Small Business:
- 50 or less full-time employees
- Independently owned and operated
- Principal office is in Illinois
- Active Ameren Illinois electric customer
- Experiencing hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic
To be considered, businesses must have an active, non-residential account, 50 or fewer full-time employees, and a principal office in Illinois.
Eligible businesses may include, but are not limited to: small commercial enterprises, restaurants, clothing stores, hair salons, flower shops, and fitness facilities. Eligible non-profits may include, but are not limited to: schools, day cares, senior centers, religious organizations, community organizations, and charitable organizations.
Grant recipients will have the funds applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account.
To apply, visit AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery or call the Ameren Illinois Business Center at 800.232.2477.
