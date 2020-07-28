(WAND) - Ameren Illinois has allocated $8 million in bill payment assistance to help qualified residential customers reduce or eliminate a past-due account balance.
The "Fresh Start" program provides up to $700 for customers struggling to pay energy bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since opening on July 9, the program has helped nearly 5,000 Ameren Illinois customers.
The program is designed for people impacted most by the coronavirus.
Income-qualified customers with past-due account balances may be eligible for funding.
Income guidelines are on a sliding scale based on family size.
To check guidelines, click HERE.
