DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois understands customers use generators during power outages, but while convenient, improper installation or use can damage equipment or cause serious injury.
Brian Bretsch, spokesman for Ameren Illinois, said it's important for people to carefully read and follow the instructions when connecting and using a permanent or portable generator.
"You are required by law to ensure that no electricity from your standby power generator backfeeds into Ameren Illinois' power lines during an outage," Bretsch said.
Proper installation of a generator is critical, explained Bretsch.
Improper use with a generator can not only damage the equipment or electrical system, but can also potentially result in injury or death to those who use them and to utility workers.
"Do not directly connect a portable generator with your electrical system. A direct connection could result in voltage on utility lines and presents a significant safety concern for utility workers and generator owners," he said. "Contact a qualified professional for connections of this type."
Ameren Illinois reminded people who use a generator to make sure that the total electric load does not exceed manufacturing ratings.
Finally, the company explained to never use a portable generator inside and make sure when it's outside, it is in a dry area and far away from doors, windows and vents.
It's important to note, people should not refuel the generator while it is running.
