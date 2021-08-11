DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Before breaking ground, Ameren Illinois is reminding people to call J.U.L.I.E. at 8-1-1.
August 11 is National 811 Day, so Ameren Illinois is reminding Illinoisans of the free service that locates underground utilities. The power service said when it comes to digging on property, no matter how big or small the project is, Illinoisans must call 8-1-1 before breaking ground.
"Anyone starting an outdoor project may not be aware that natural gas pipelines or electric lines are buried underground," said Eric Kozak, vice president, Natural Gas Operations and Distribution for Ameren Illinois.
Ameren Illinois reported every six minutes, someone contacts an underground utility because they didn't call 8-1-1.
J.U.L.I.E. (Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators) is the organization which determines whether underground facilities are present in the dig location. The U.S. Infrastructure Company (USIC) is then dispatched to the property to identify and mark utility lines within two business days.
Digging can only begin once the marking process is complete and the state time on the "dig ticket" is valid.
In the event that an underground facility is hit while digging, Ameren Illinois said there are two courses of action someone should take. If the strike results in a rotten egg, blowing dirt or bubbling water, then natural gas is likely leaking. Immediately clear the area and call 911, then Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000, and then 8-1-1.
If there is no noticeable release of natural gas, stop digging immediately and call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000. Ameren Illinois must arrive on scene to make repairs to the damaged line before the project can continue.
"Too often, people overlook damaged natural gas lines and continue working or attempt to stop escaping natural gas or to fix the damage on their own," said David Smith, superintendent of damage prevention for Ameren Illinois. "Do not under any circumstance ignore a damaged utility line and continue working. This can create a more dangerous situation."
In addition to dialing 8-1-1, the free service can be initiated by clicking here.
