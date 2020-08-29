ST. LOUIS (WAND) - Ameren workers across Illinois and Missouri headed to Arkansas Saturday to help repair damage and restore power in Little Rock in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
The company's personnel and contractors, including linemen, fleet, logistics and safety will assist crews from Entergy Arkansas, the company said. There are approximately 50,000 Arkansas residents without power across the state. Ameren personnel deployed at 5 a.m. Saturday from Operating Centers in Illinois and Missouri. Earlier this month, Ameren provided assistance to sister utilities in New Jersey and Connecticut restoring power to communities in need after Hurricane Isaias hit the East Coast.
Ameren response personnel and crews are taking extra precautions to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19. Crews are social distancing and wearing masks, protective eyewear and gloves.
