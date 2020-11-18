(WAND) - Ameren Illinois is suspending disconnections for the winter months.
The winter shut off moratorium will be implemented early by suspending service disconnections for residential customers effective Thursday, Nov. 19.
Customers experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 are encouraged to take steps to save energy and continue to pay whatever they can afford in order to avoid falling too far behind on their energy bills.
"Even though we will not disconnect service for non-payment, it is still important for our customers to take action to ensure that they do not accumulate debt that will be too difficult to repay," said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have offered temporary relief measures, repayment plans up to two years, and more than $9 million in bill payment assistance. We continue to stress the need for customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills to call us and explore available funding resources and payment arrangements to get back on track."
In September, Ameren Illinois extended the moratorium on disconnections for customers with adverse health conditions (including a household member recovering from COVID-19), customers who are eligible for assistance from the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and customers who experiencing hardship caused by COVID-19.
Thursday's action extends the disconnection moratorium to all residential customers through March 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.