PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois is giving disabled veterans the opportunity to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services.
Disabled veterans will be able to partake in a community outreach event, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., June 28, at Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, where the first 100 attendees will receive a free Ameren Illinois storm preparedness kit.
Applications for the Ameren Illinois Military Support Program will be accepted at the event, allowing customers to apply for an energy grant up to $100 to assist with energy costs for qualified military and disabled veterans.
Customer Service Representatives will also be in person to answer questions regarding energy bills.
The event will feature general information regarding eligible customer programs including Warm Neighbor, Cool Friends and AIMS as well as, energy efficiency tips, rebates, and incentives, along with free LED light-bulbs.
"Ameren Illinois has a long tradition of supporting our nation's military. We are proud to serve those who serve our country by offering a variety of programs and benefits to active-duty members of the military and veterans," said Joe Solari, Vice President of Customer Experience for Ameren Illinois. "Our hope is that we can answer questions and offer payment and potential bill assistance to our disabled veterans, providing them added financial flexibility to cover other essentials such as food and medicine."
To apply for the AIMS grant, applicants must bring a copy of their Department of Defense 214 (DD-214) form or discharge letter (must be honorably discharged) along with one of the following:
- A copy of their award letter if their disability is related to military service
- A copy of their social security disability letter if their disability is not related to the military
The Ameren Illinois community outreach event schedule is listed below:
- June 21 – Disabled American Veterans Club, 3400 Century Drive, Granite City.
- June 22 – Rolland Lewis Community Building, Veterans Memorial Park, 800 S. 27th Street, Mt. Vernon.
- June 28 – Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
- June 28 – VFW 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Suite 1, Bloomington, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
- June 29 – VFW, 903 E. Morton Ave., Jacksonville, 1-3 p.m.
- June 30 – VFW, 1303 E. Main St., Urbana, 2 p.m.-4 p.m
