CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois will begin replacing nearly 11 miles of outdated pipeline in the Champaign area starting this month.
Throughout the spring and summer, crews will be replacing the vintage steel pipeline and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.
The 11 miles of pipeline provides roughly 900 customers with natural gas services.
The upgrades will occur on the west and southwest side of Champaign between Duncan Road and Mattis Avenue from Kirby Avenue at the south to the Interstate 72 westbound lane at the north.
The $6.7 million project is expected to be complete by December.
"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Colby Sawin, Director of East Gas Operations. "Many customers associate Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Champaign-Urbana. We have more than 20 full-time natural gas employees in Champaign-Urbana who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects."
Natural gas services may be interrupted while work is in progress.
Ameren Illinois can relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests them by calling 1-800-755-5000.
