(WAND) - Ameren Illinois is warning customers about a phone scam going around.
Customers are getting calls from someone claiming to be with Ameren Illinois.
The caller demands immediate payment or says the customer's account will be disconnected in 30 minutes.
If you get one of these calls, hang up and call 800.755.5000.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.