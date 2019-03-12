TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren and CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation are helping residents in Taylorville with their bills.
Residents of Taylorville can get help with a one-time energy assistance grant for up to $150.
Ameren will also have representatives to talk about ways to reduce energy and save money on bills. Each person who attends will get a kit that contains energy-saving products.
Residents will need to bring a recent Ameren bill, photo ID and proof of 30-day income.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylorville Christian Church.