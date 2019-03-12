Customer Assistance Ameren

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren and CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation are helping residents in Taylorville with their bills. 

Residents of Taylorville can get help with a one-time energy assistance grant for up to $150. 

Ameren will also have representatives to talk about ways to reduce energy and save money on bills. Each person who attends will get a kit that contains energy-saving products. 

Residents will need to bring a recent Ameren bill, photo ID and proof of 30-day income. 

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylorville Christian Church. 

Download PDF Customer Assistance Event