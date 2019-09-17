GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) – Wire damage caused an outage affecting nearly 2,000 people in and around Gibson City, according to Ameren.
As of 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Ameren Illinois outage map showed 1,900 customers without service. It said the outage began at 4:49 p.m. on the same day.
According to Ameren spokesperson Kelly Hendrickson, company crews found a broken pole and circuit and remained on scene completing repairs at 8:25 p.m.
Service is expected to be restored at around 9:45 p.m., she told WAND-TV.