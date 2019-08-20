DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The recent decision by Mueller Water Products to build a new foundry in Decatur received an assist from Ameren Illinois.
Mueller was looking at different locations to replace an aging foundry on E. Garfield in Decatur. After more than a year of discussions the company decided on constructing the new plant in Decatur. Ameren was able to assist Mueller with the gas and electric infrastructure the company required along with competitive rates.
“We’re below the market average in rates and national average as well,” said Ameren Senior Vice President Ron Pate. “That’s important to a customer as well as coming in for ongoing costs.”
Economic Development Corporation President Ryan McCrady agrees.
“We are a deregulated state. So, the rates in Illinois are some of the most affordable in the country,” McCrady told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “Decatur is fortunate to have Ameren-Illinois here because we have more electric and natural gas infrastructure than any other downstate community.”
Mueller has been in business in Decatur since 1857. Construction on the new foundry is scheduled to begin this fall.