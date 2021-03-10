DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - As we spring forward this weekend, Ameren Illinois reminds customers when setting clocks forward to make sure to restock family home emergency kits.
Clocks move forward one hour for the beginning of Daylight Savings Time on March 14. Ameren Illinois reminds customers when they set their clocks forward to make sure families restock or create a home emergency kit in preparation for the spring and summer storm season.
"It's a good idea to have an emergency kit to be prepared for an emergency event," said Nikki Taylor of Ameren Illinois. "You want to make sure you have a kit where it is easily accessible and you are able to find it quickly."
The company said emergency kits should have essential items and supplies like water bottles, non-perishable foods, first aid kits, medicines, blankets, flashlights, money, a battery-powered radio, batteries, pet supplies and, in a situation with pets, a list of emergency contacts and copies of essential documents.
"While many of us lose sleep about moving our clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time, this annual ritual has become an important safety reminder for all of us to check or change the batteries in our smoke detectors," said Karen Boulanger, director of safety with Ameren Illinois. "Safety is paramount at Ameren Illinois, which is why we are encouraging our customers to remember to update more than just their clocks. Daylight Saving Time is the perfect time to restock or create a family emergency preparedness kit in the event of an emergency or a storm causes a power outage."
The kit should also be kept in a dry area and families should make sure every family member knows where it is in case of an emergency.
Ameren Illinois offered other home preparedness tips should the lights go out. Tips included:
- Make sure to fill the gas tank in vehicles.
- Prepare a home generator by filling it with gas and purchasing additional gas.
- Charge a cell phone and other important electronic devices.
- Turn down the temperature on the refrigerator to keep it as cool as possible.
- Ensure the refrigerator and freezer are closed, as frozen food can keep up to 48 hours.
- Turn off or unplug sensitive electronic devices, or make sure they are protected by a surge protector.
