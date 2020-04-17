DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois reminds stay-at-home DIY'ers to call before they dig.
April is National Safe Digging Month, Ameren Illinois reminds customers before they plant a garden, install a fence or start any other outdoor project to call 811.
"With the weather warming up and more people at home amid COVID-19, folks are turning to do-it-yourself (DIY) work in and around their yards," said Eric Kozak, Vice President of Natural Gas Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois.
Calls to 811 across Ameren Illinois' service territory are up 125 percent compared to 2019, according to the company.
811 is a national number that connects to an organization called JULIE in Illinois. If JULIE determines that Ameren Illinois has underground facilities in the request dig location, the organization issues a dig ticket. Ameren Illinois will head to the location within two business days to identify and mark the lines where utilties are location.
If an underground facility is struck while digging call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000, 911 and 811/JULLIE.
For more information, click here.