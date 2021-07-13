ILLINOIS (WAND) - Ameren Illinois said scammers are present and targeting customers in state service territory.
Tactics are becoming more sophisticated, they said, and scammers will request payment with a Pre-Paid Money Card. Payments may also be requested with a money transfer app on mobile phones, such as Zelle or Cash App.
These attempts to collect money are a red flag, Ameren said.
"We always try to work with our customers and do not ask for payment in this manner," the company said in a statement.
Customers should take the following steps for protection:
- Never give your credit card, debit card, social security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who calls, sends a text message or email, or comes to your home requesting this information.
- Don't trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Illinois at 1.800.755.5000.
- Never purchase a prepaid card or download a payment app to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren Illinois customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, by mail or at in-person pay locations.
- For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams. Customers should also follow Ameren Illinois on social media to receive the latest updates on scams.
- Customers can sign up to manage their account online at Ameren.com where they can immediately check the status of their account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.