(WAND) – Ameren Corporation announced that its AmerenCares charitable trust is donating $500,000 to help people and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will support relief efforts in Illinois and Missouri.
The AmerenCares program will provide $250,000 to a new fund established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. The fund is being chaired by Former U.S. Commerce Secretary of State Penny Pritzker.
All funds raised will be distributed to local community foundations and non-profits to assist Illinois residents with emergency food, housing and shelter, medical services, and other basic needs.
The fund had raised $23 million as of Thursday.
The AmerenCares program will also provide $250,000 to the United Way of Greater St. Louis COVID-19 Response Fund, with a focus on helping United Way scale-up the operations of its 2-1-1 program.
2-1-1 serves as an emergency relief line, guiding calls related to crisis and hardship to United Way’s nonprofit member agencies and its network of nonprofits. United Way of Greater St. Louis supports more than 160 nonprofit agencies in a 16-county region in both Missouri and Illinois.
These charitable contributions follow $1,000,000 in support for Ameren Missouri customers, made on March 19 as part of a separate Coronavirus Income Relief Fund in partnership with the United Way and commitment to Heatupmissouri.org and Heatupstlouis.org for energy assistance.