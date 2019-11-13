(WAND) - America's largest dairy producer has filed for bankruptcy.
Dean Foods made the announcement Tuesday.
Last year, Dean Foods lost $326 million and planned to close seven processing plants.
They have reported a net loss for seven quarters.
Dean Foods debt is around $968 million.
The Animal Recovery Mission investigated one of the plants in Florida and found cows laying in feces on concrete floors. More than three inches of feces were on the ground in the holding areas.
Employees were seen torching cows udders and striking the animals with PVC pipes. Employees were file the pipes into sharp tips and strike cows in the face to get them to move.
As a result of that investigation, grocery chain Food Lion ended its relationship with Dean Foods. It also led to the first ever animal abuse conviction in Florida's history at a dairy farm.