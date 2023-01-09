SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Medication and surgery options have been added to the guidelines for treating childhood obesity by the American Academy of Pediatrics for the first time.
The new guidelines recommend beginning with the classic treatments of behavioral and lifestyle changes. These changes could include providing more fruits and vegetables to children or encouraging healthy physical activity.
For adolescents who are beginning to develop chronic health problems due to weight, the AAP says that, "weight loss surgery is a safe and effective option." It also emphasized that any medication or surgery options should be evaluated with a medical professional and that medication and surgery do not replace behavior and lifestyle treatment.
Local healthcare providers offer weight management programs for children and adolescents, such as the Springfield Clinic's Pediatric Healthy Lifestyle Center.
"Here at the Springfield Clinic, we have the new pediatric healthy lifestyle program," said Dr. Manasi Hulyalkar. "We have started this program keeping in mind that our kids needs help managing the chronic condition of weight management that they are dealing with."
