American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights nationwide Saturday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.
Dozens of those flights were at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
On Saturday, American canceled nearly 460 flights, or 17% of its mainline schedule.
The airline pointed to staffing problems and earlier high winds at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
As of 6:40 p.m., O'Hare Airport reported a total of 79 cancellations, with 52 of the affected flights operated by American. Of the 169 total delayed flights, both departures and arrivals, 30 were American Airlines flights.
Delays averaged less than 15 minutes Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
The airline's other major hubs, including Charlotte, Phoenix and Miami, also saw a large number of cancellations.
Americans has been having problems since Friday, when it canceled 342 flights and delayed an extra 737 flights. As of Saturday, an additional 287 flights were canceled for Sunday.
According to the airline, most of the customers impacted by the flight cancellations were being rebooked the same day.
The airline said that team members anticipate getting through this irregular operational period "quickly with the start of a new month."
American isn't the only airline experiencing issues this month.
Southwest reported many cancellations and delays from Oct. 9-10, with more than 2,000 flights canceled over the weekend.
