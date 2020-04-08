SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - During this time, it is important to check in on neighbors, friends and even local veterans. The American Legion is encouraging people to take part in a nation wide effort to check on a veteran.
Past Commander for the American Legion Post 32, Michael Walton, says the program is called the Buddy Check.
"We started this Buddy Check System several months ago before the Coronavirus," Walton says. "Basically they were reaching out to veterans all over, and the community, to give a vet a call to make sure they are doing okay. Right now, is an especially good time to do that."
Walton served in the Vietnam War and he says, there are some similarities between the current pandemic and his war days.
"Veterans, we pretty much stick together," Walton says. "We all have each others backs. You do that in a war situation. You become very close with your comrades in a war situation, cause you know they've got your back. Now, everyone needs to have everyone's back."
Walton says during this time, staying indoors and isolating from others can seriously impact the mental health of veterans with PTSD and other conditions.
"It's really tough for them to be inside and not hear from somebody," Walton says. "We're all going to get through this. It's just like when we were in the war. We knew we were going to get through it, we just want to get through it as safely as possible."
According to Walton, this is a way for people to do a service for those who served our country.
"If you know a vet, give them a call. If you know somebody that's a vet, call them and say, hey are you doing alright, thanks for your service and just want to make sure you're doing okay," Walton says. "Just letting people know we care. We know you guys are out there. We know you're struggling. Be safe, and keep smiling."