NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - The American Psychological Association has given the Illinois State University's Student Counseling Services with the 2019 Excellence in Group Patience Award.
The award recognizes those who exemplify excellence in scholarship or practice of group therapy.
"We offer more groups than many other centers at universities across the nation," said Director of Student Counseling Services Sandy Colbs. "In addition, we train our doctoral interns and externs in the practice of group psychotherapy." Group therapy programs at Illinois State often fill and are popular with students, added Colbs.