ILLINOIS REGION (WAND) – April is recognized as National Minority Health Month and the American Red Cross is raising awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations.
The Red Cross reminds blood and platelet donors how critically important it is to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.
According to the Red Cross, blood transfusions are still one of the most critical treatments for patients, especially those living with sickle cell disease - the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent – and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent.
Additionally, women who are Black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.
To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Anyone who donates through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of our partners at Suburban Propane.
