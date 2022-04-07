Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then windy with a few showers during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.