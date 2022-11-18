DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend,” Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. “Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car.”
Vehicles will be jamming highways in their favorite gas guzzlers even though gas prices are well above 2021 levels.
“Gas prices are high. The good news is they’ve been dropping. And right here in Decatur they’ve dropped ten-cents from last week to today. So that’s great news,” Hart said.
The most popular travel destinations according to AAA this year are Orlando, Anaheim, Las Vegas, New York and Atlanta.
