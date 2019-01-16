Americans more likely to die from accidental opioid overdoses than from car crashes

(WAND) - The odds of dying from an accidental opioid overdose is 1 in 96 and in car crash 1 in 103.
The National Safety Council analyzed preventable injuries and deaths in 2017 and found overdosing is now the second leading preventable cause of death in the entire country.
Sergeant Scott Flannery, with the Macon County Sheriff's Office, says overdose deaths are exploding across the country.
"When I first started as a police officer, 20 years ago, we didn't have OD's it was a rare thing," Flannery says.
On average, 130 Americans die each day after overdosing on opioids and last year, 70,237 deaths were caused to drug overdoses.
"We're seeing everyday people affected by this," Flannery says. "Someone breaks an arm or a leg and they become dependent."
Decatur paramedic, Mike Burkham, says in 2018, Macon County had about 17 overdoses … more than fatal car crashes.
Opioid education is a cause that's near to Burkham's heart. His son Tyler died of an overdose.
"We created the Tyler Yount Foundation is bring awareness," Burkham says. "We put Narcan in the hands of first responders and in the hands of at risk public. We have probably 500 trained responders that have Narcan in Macon county."