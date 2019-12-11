(WAND) – Pets are big business, according to a recent report Americans are spending billions of dollars on their pets.
CNBC reported that Americans spent over $72 billion on their pets in 2018 alone.
Pet owners bought from tech gadget toys to specialized veterinary car. The report said that people are now splurging on their dogs and cats the same way they might on themselves or their kids.
It’s part of the trend called the “humanization” of pets.
The biggest drivers behind the movement are millennials. According to the report, this might have something to do with the generation delaying having children and starting families. Those who do end up spending more and more on treating their pets as surrogate children.