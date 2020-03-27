WASHINGTON - If you owe past due child support your stimulus check might not be coming or be significantly lower, according to one U.S. Senator.
If you owe back taxes of other debt to the government that's not a problem, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Finance Committee and key author of the stimulus bill said.
The legislation "turns off nearly all administrative offsets that ordinarily may reduce tax refunds for individuals who have past tax debts, or who are behind on other payments to federal or state governments, including student loan payments," Grassley wrote in a medium.com post.
"The only administrative offset that will be enforced applies to those who have past due child support payments that the states have reported to the Treasury Department," he continued.
This means, Americans who are overdue on child support could have their check eliminated or reduced.
The Treasury Department operates a program put in place in 1996 that allows them to collect child support by cutting or withholding federal payments. State child support agencies share the information with the Treasury.
The bill has been signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon.
The cash transfers are available to U.S. residents with a valid Social Security number who reported making less than $99,000 — or couples earning up to $198,000 — on a recent tax return. The one-time payments max out at $1,200 per person with an additional $500 per child.