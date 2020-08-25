Macon, Ill (WAND) – Guns are still in high demand but ammunition remains hard to find.
Small Arms Analytics reports sales of firearms in the U.S. hit the two-million mark in July 2020. That’s an increase of more than 134-percent from July 2019. But while gun dealers find that encouraging gunmakers and ammunition suppliers can’t keep up.
Supplies of nine-millimeter ammo have virtually disappeared. .22 caliber was available but slowly drying up as well. Meanwhile, the issuance of Illinois FOID cards, needed to purchase a gun, are far behind as more people apply for the cards so they can buy weapons.
“This is completely something new and totally different then we’ve ever experienced,” said Dan Cooley owner of The Bullet Trap in Macon. “I hope it’s the last time I see it.”
The demand for guns and ammunition has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.