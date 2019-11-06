Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Tourism continues to be strong in Decatur & Macon County with a nice boost from a new concert venue.
The Decatur Area Convention & Visitors bureau said the various events held each year are putting extra dollars into the pockets of restaurant owners, hotels, gas stations and retail establishments. The Farm Progress Show, which locates in Decatur every two years, and the new Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater have helped contribute to a large extent.
“The amphitheater is one of the greatest things that we’ve had given to us in our community,” Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Teri Hammel told WAND News. “It is definitely a venue that we at the Convention and Visitors Bureau can promote and bring overnight stays.”