SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Police make an arrest while conducting a recent traffic stop.
Around 5:55 p.m. on April 25, members of the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of East Edwards Street.
While conducting the traffic stop, officers stopped the vehicle of Zuriel Poe, an 18-year-old male, of Springfield and were speaking with him when he decided to attempt a getaway.
According to police, Poe fled from the officers before driving his vehicle into the median on Clearlake Avenue.
Poe then exited the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot.
Officers observed him jump off of the overpass and pursued him on foot.
Poe was taken into custody in the 1900 block of East Washington.
After completing a search of the area where he was arrested, officers found a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen from Springfield.
Poe was transported to the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center, where he was treated and released for injuries he sustained while fleeing from officers.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright charged Poe with possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon - no FOID.
Poe's bond was set at $150,000; he currently remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.
Prior to his arrest, Poe was already out on bond from a previous incident where he was alleged to have shot at a vehicle on April 2, 2020.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or any other crimes is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
