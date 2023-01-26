(WAND WEATHER)- The weather pattern across Central Illinois will become more active over the next week.
After a system brought a widespread 1"-4" of snow Wednesday, we had additional snow showers overnight.
Morning snow showers will end and the sun might actually peek through the clouds today for some of us. It'll be breezy and cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.
It'll warm well into the 30s to near 40° Friday with a light wintry mix.
For the weekend, Saturday will be in the 40s with rain developing in the afternoon. By Saturday night, the rain could change over to a period of freezing rain before it turns to snow.
Much colder temperatures are forecast next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
