URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old have been arrested for stealing a car from a parking over the weekend.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 600 block of Glover Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was taken from a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.
When police arrived two people inside the car took off on foot from the vehicle. Police were able to catch both suspects.
Both teens were taken to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center. They will be held pending further court hearings.
The Urbana Police Department said they have recently responded to five reports of stolen vehicles since March 17. Four of those happened in the southeast area of Urbana. Those reports are still under investigation and no arrests have been made. At this time the teens are not connected.
Anyone with further information should contact police at 217-384-2320.