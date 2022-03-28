CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Fighting Illini basketball star Andre Curbelo is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday on Twitter.
Curbelo thanked Illinois for the last two years in a social media statement.
"(There were) so many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through," Curbelo said. "I am so thankful I could be a part of this program. Without my teammates and staff, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish (all of the) things that I did personally and that WE did collectively."
Much love 🧡💙🤝 pic.twitter.com/mUXRhImkt8— Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) March 28, 2022
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.