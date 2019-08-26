SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A community is rallying together to bring justice to a dog who died.
Chico was a six-year-old Chihuahua, who authorities said was tortured, abused and killed.
Back in April, Jeff Seals was accused of abusing Chico. The dog's owners, Chris Grinkey and Megan Nevius, said Seals was babysitting Chico.
"We left our dog to be babysat while we got a new puppy," Grinkey said. "It was for potty training purposes."
Reports said Seals told police his dog had attacked the Chihuahua, but officers found security camera footage that allegedly showed Seals abusing and killing Chico.
"I got to watch the video," Grinkey said. "(I saw) twenty minutes of footage of the dog being murdered."
President of PAWS for Life in Springfield, Dee Lazarus, said she was saddened and angered by the situation.
"[Chico] urinated in the house, so he was beaten to death and tortured," Lazarus said.
Seals has been charged with animal torture and aggravated cruelty. He pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. Community members were hoping his trail date would be set today, but were disappointed when the judge pushed back the hearing.
"He walked up there for ten seconds and walked out," Grinkey said.
Despite the delay, community members like Andrea McGee said they will continue to join together.
"There is strength in numbers," McGee said. "The more people that will come and speak up, that's what it's going to take."
McGee said she hopes the community's efforts will shed light on future animal abuse cases.
"The horror of Chico's death has the opportunity to send a positive message," McGee said. "If we focus on this case and seek justice, Chico's suffering could potentially save many, many other lives of voiceless animals."
Seals' next court appearance will be Oct. 21.