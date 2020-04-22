DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - While COVID-19 keeps a number of businesses shut down, Scovill Zoo in Decatur continues to care for the animals and work on projects.
Director Ken Frye said they've implemented some restrictions with staff and keepers when it comes to caring for their animals. He explained work continues, but they have made sure to follow all CDC recommendations when it comes to getting the work done.
"It's a strange time not seeing kids running around and being on the playground."
Scovill Zoo was set to open at the beginning of April. Frye said he and his staff are eager to open the gates, but isn't sure when that day will happen.
"We are working on projects and we are building a new Crowned Crane exhibit," he explained. "We are getting a new pavilion going up and we just finished putting up an aviator, so there is a lot of fun things people will see once they get to come back out."
Scovill Zoo continues to stay connected with the community. They are hosting Facebook lives with different crafts and educational talks for kids and families, to learn more click here.