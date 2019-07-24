SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - People are getting inked for a cause.
The Helping Paw Project has teamed up with Poke and a Rub Art Studio to raise money.
Kelley Milner, a volunteer with the project, said the program assists elderly dogs in finding homes by paying for their medical care.
"People usually always go for puppies and younger dogs. A lot of times, seniors have health problems, so people steer clear of those," Milner said. "Senior dogs are great. They are house broken, and they are mellowed out already."
In order to keep up with the demand, Milner said Helping Paw needs donations.
"If they need surgeries or tumors removed, basically we don't say no to any medical care," Milner said. "We have so many dogs in our program, and so many people calling us every day that need our assistance, so every dollar counts."
Poke and a Rub Art Studio is lending a paw to help the organization. All this week, 50 percent of the proceeds from all animal tattoos done at the studio will go to Helping Paw. On Saturday, Helping Paw will receive 100 percent of the proceeds.
Anyone interested in getting a tattoo to help the organization can call Poke and a Rub Art Studio to make an appointment.
"Every dog deserves love, even if it's just a day, a week or a year," Milner said. "They deserve to know love, even just for a day, before they die."