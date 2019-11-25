(WAND) – President Donald Trump’s signature made animal cruelty a federal felony in the United States.
The president on Monday afternoon signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, according to KSDK. It criminalizes specific acts of animal cruelty, including the purposeful crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling of animals including mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.
The law is a “very important piece of legislation”, President Trump said.
The PACT Act makes it illegal to sell, market, advertise for, exchange or distribute “animal crush videos” – clips that show the torture and crushing of animals. A 2010 federal law took aim at those videos, but still did not target the action of animal torture.
Following passage in the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate approved the PACT Act Monday. Animal rights groups came to the White House as President Trump signed the bill into law.
The Humane Society of the United States responded to the new law on Twitter, calling it a “historic day for animals”.
BREAKING: The president has just signed the PACT Act into law! 🎉— The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) November 25, 2019
We now have a federal anti-cruelty statute that will allow us to crack down on some of the worst and most malicious acts of animal cruelty.
This is a historic day for animals, thanks to YOU!🐾 pic.twitter.com/S1x7u8AhxW